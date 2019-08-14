(MIAC #221) Flash Frozen Wolves, Underground Cities and Repeating Climate Cycles

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Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience. https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
#corn #grandsolarminimum #foodprices #climaterevolution #substitutioncrops
DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Volcanic eruptions causing a slight albedo cooling effect globally
•When glaciers begin to grow in Colorado and the Sierra Nevada Mountains
•Pleistocene wolf unearthed in perfect state after 18,000 years
•Pleistocene cave bears unearthed in perfect condition after 18,000 years
•5000-year-old city discovered in Turkey, Cappadocia Region 1.2 million square meters underground
•Stability of civilization over the last 8000 years
•Global Warming re-branded to climate change now climate extremes
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Video & Audio Content Created & Produced by David DuByne http://www.oilseedcrops.org