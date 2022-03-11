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The Slovaks reject NATO and move closer to Russia
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90 views • March 11, 2022
Telegram - INVACCINABLE. | ”Les slovaques rejettent l'OTAN et se rapprochent de la Russie. Ici au conseil national de la République slovaque, le drapeau Ukrainien est retiré sous la force par les élus. Des images qui ne seront bien entendu pas diffusés en France” | ”The Slovaks reject NATO and move closer to Russia. Here in the National Council of the Slovak Republic, the Ukrainian flag is forcibly removed by elected officials. Images that will of course not be broadcast in France”
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