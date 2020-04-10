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The CoVid19 Inflated Death Numbers Exposed by Dr Jensen
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48 views • April 10, 2020
The CoVid19 Inflated Death Numbers Exposed by Dr Scott Jensen
Two Interviews posted Tue 7:42 PM, Apr 07, 2020 and Thu 7:33 PM, Apr 09, 2020
Interview #1
Minnesota (POVnow) MN Sen. and Dr. Jensen said that he received a 7 page document from the MN Department of Health advising him to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of #COVID-19 whether the person actually died from COVID-19 or not. Can we trust the death numbers we've been seeing?
Interview #2
MN Department of Health Commissioner says MN Senator and Doctor Scott Jensen
is 'sowing misinformation' about COVID-19 deaths - Sen. Jensen joined us
tonight to respond.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
links to source videos
https://d2pvyxdw30n8fd.cloudfront.net/KVLY/v5e8d189923532/HD.mp4
https://d2pvyxdw30n8fd.cloudfront.net/KVLY/v5e8fbca854773/HD.mp4
Two Interviews posted Tue 7:42 PM, Apr 07, 2020 and Thu 7:33 PM, Apr 09, 2020
Interview #1
Minnesota (POVnow) MN Sen. and Dr. Jensen said that he received a 7 page document from the MN Department of Health advising him to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of #COVID-19 whether the person actually died from COVID-19 or not. Can we trust the death numbers we've been seeing?
Interview #2
MN Department of Health Commissioner says MN Senator and Doctor Scott Jensen
is 'sowing misinformation' about COVID-19 deaths - Sen. Jensen joined us
tonight to respond.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
links to source videos
https://d2pvyxdw30n8fd.cloudfront.net/KVLY/v5e8d189923532/HD.mp4
https://d2pvyxdw30n8fd.cloudfront.net/KVLY/v5e8fbca854773/HD.mp4
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