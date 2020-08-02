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Israel Bombs Medical Supply Building in Gaza - Ken O'Keefe Reports from Collapsing Burning Building
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59 views • August 02, 2020
Pulitzer Prize Winner (yeah right!!!) Ken O'Keefe Reporting from a Burning Collapsing Medical Supply Building in a Blatant War Crime Committed by the Jewish State of Israel against the People of Gaza which Includes over 800,000 Children! - KOK69
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