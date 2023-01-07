Create New Account
NFL player's heart stops on the field; did the vaccine cause this?
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Peter McCullough, MD with Del Bigtree from The Highwire on Jan 5, 2023 talking about the 24-year-old NFL football player, Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field because he had a cardiac arrest — his heart stopped. Dr. McCullough says they have an ethical obligation to let us know if the player was vaccinated. The full show from Jan 5, 2023 is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JovEbMtIyIGf/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

