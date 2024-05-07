BREAKING: Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Deal, but...
After months of suspense, Palestinian group Hamas made a huge announcement on May 6. The Gaza-based group said that it had accepted a ceasefire proposal. Hamas chief Haniyeh communicated this to Qatar's PM and Egypt's spy chief. But Israel maintained a stoic silence. Watch the full video for more.
