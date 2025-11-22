❗️GW West liberated 6 settlements, including the city of Kupyansk

🌟 On November 20, the commander of the "West" troop group, Colonel General S. Kuzovlev reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation about the complete liberation of the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Novoselovka, Stavki, Maslyakovka, and Yampol.

In Kupyansk, units of GW "West" surrounded a large enemy group, all attempts to break the blockade of which ended in failure for the Kyiv regime. The command of the 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent up to 3,000 militants to certain death.

We will show you how the warriors of the 6th Army and the 27th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of GW "West" liberated the city of Kupyansk from the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

✌️Victory will be ours

Operational space

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 22, 2025

🗞 While the media circulated statements about the questionable current US plans to achieve negotiations between Russia and Ukraine (let us emphasize, the Supreme Commander said that Moscow is satisfied with the developing situation, which leads to achieving the goals of the Special Military Operation by armed means, in the course of armed struggle, and Trump's plan requires detailed and lengthy discussion), fighting continued on the front.

▪️ At night, "Gerani" struck Izmail and operated in the area of the gas infrastructure near Orlovka in the Odessa region, also up to 20 UAVs hit Pavlograd.

▪️ In the Rostov region, enemy UAVs were destroyed in Ust-Donetsky, Oktyabrsky rural, Krasnosulinsky, Sholokhovsky, Kasharsky, and Millerovsky districts. In Millerovo, an administrative building and equipment in the yard were damaged. In the farmstead Trenyovka of Millerovsky district, windows were broken in a private house, and outbuildings and a garage on the homestead were damaged. No casualties.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, heavy fighting continues. The enemy fiercely resists in defense, notes the Northern Group of Forces: two assault groups of the AFU were destroyed by strikes while attempting to advance near Alekseevka and in the area of Andreevka. Our artillery struck the enemy near Ryzhevka on the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in Novaya Tavolzhanka, Nazis struck a car with a family: a married couple was killed, and their four-year-old son was wounded. In Glotovo, a man was wounded by an FPV drone strike on his own yard. Another civilian was wounded as a result of a drone attack on a car in the village of Gruzskoye.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues advancing in Volchansk and the surrounding area, as well as in the forests west of Synelnikovo. The zone of control is expanding on the Melovoe-Khatne section.

▪️ From Kupyansk, footage (https://t.me/operationall_space/7830) was published confirming the presence of Russian Armed Forces in the central and southern parts of the city.

▪️ On the Krasnoliman direction, the Western Group of Forces liberated Novoselovka and Stavki, advancing towards Krasny Liman from the north. Southeast of there, our troops liberated Yampol.

▪️ South of the city of Seversk, Russian Armed Forces advanced in Zvanovka, closing another "pocket." In the southern part of Seversk, Russian Armed Forces are amassing forces for the assault on the city.

▪️ Near Konstantinovka, our troops liberated Ivanopolye. Heavy urban fighting continues in the southeastern part of Konstantinovka.

▪️ Northeast of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), Russian Armed Forces advanced on a wide front in the area of Sofievka and Shakhovo.

▪️ On the border of the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions, the Eastern Group of Forces took Nechaevka and Radostnoye.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, fighting continues in Primorsk and Stepnogorsk.

Summary compiled by: ⚡️ Two Majors (two_majors)