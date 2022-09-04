Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Hypocrisy

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VA #112 Creator's Perspective on Hypocrisy
Description:
How out of alignment and harmful is hypocrisy? Is being hypocritical following an Anti-Golden Rule? Is hypocrisy both in alignment with and caused by the darkness? Is the cynical projection that one’s hypocrisy is no different than what others do a valid excuse or a trap? How commonly is hypocrisy of people due to a serious personality disorder? What are the consequences of parental hypocrisy on their children? How does Creator see the level of hypocrisy in politics and the consequences? Creator explains the tools we need to contend with hypocrisy, and what is at stake if we don’t. Join us!
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