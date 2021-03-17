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EP 142 What Prescriptions Actually Do
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70 views • March 17, 2021
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If you don’t own your Health who does?
Want to become an IHP like me? Click Here: http://integrativehealthpractitioner.org?x=matdiaz&;z=4e6e34b6
Make sure to Like, Comment and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve.
To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected].
For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the receipt: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=2507476
Follow Me On Telegram: @ The Panacea Concept
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz or Back on Parler @MathewDiaz Rumble
Channel: https://rumble.com/c/ThePanaceaConcept
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