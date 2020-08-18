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Viruses and the germ theory - How your immune system works to protect you
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41 views • August 18, 2020
John Bergman, August 9, 2020

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

What is the Extreme Health Academy? - https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.

With the world becoming increasingly toxic and the incredible lack of knowledge regarding appropriate healthcare, it has never been more important to take charge of your health and your life. The Extreme Health Academy is a website that's full of information to help you learn exactly what you must do to survive and thrive in this world.

Best of all this website is a community of people ready to help others on the road to optimal health with features like an online forum, live workshop, podcasts, monthly video courses a supporting community and much more!

To Date...

Academy Content Count: 647 videos, 145 hours, 48 minutes, 17 seconds.
Academy Forum Count: Total Topics – 1,468. Total Posts – 7,448.

Here's a snapshot of some of our courses...

- Your Roadmap to Health
- Sacred Sexuality by Miss Jaya
- Best Skin Ever!
- Unbreakable Bones
- Liver Rescue
- Whole Body Restorative Exercises
- Diabetes Mastery
- Adrenal Health Recovery 101
- Deep Sleep Mastery
- Heart Health Optimization
- Autoimmune Disease Solutions
- Prevent & Heal Cancer Naturally!
- Build Invincible Immunity!
- The Hormone Optimization Course
- The Complete Digestion Course
- Your Nervous System!
- The 3 Stressors
- Getting the Healing Process Started
- Yoga For Healing

Get ready to start taking control of your health!

https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

USE CODE: BERGMAN14 TO START YOUR FREE 14 DAY TRIAL.

___

Dr. Bergman's D.C. Website:
https://drjohnbergman.com/

Dr. Bergman's D.C. Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. Bergman's D.C. Clinic:
http://bergmanchiropractic.com

Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/online-consultations/booking-consultations/
Keywords
immune systemvirusestheorygermsprotectionjohn bergman
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