What is TRUE freedom? | David Icke

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video, David explains what true freedom is. What is this pinnacle that so many crave but so few understand?
Taken from 2008's sold-out event at London's Brixton Academy.
For more videos like this, feature films and series from David, head over to https://www.ickonic.com/DavidIcke
For David's books and event tickets, click here - https://shop.ickonic.com/