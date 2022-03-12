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Memory of the Camps (1985) Alfred Hitchcock
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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17 views • March 12, 2022
I am Chuck Morse's jiminy cricket🦗

In the mid-1940s, newsreel footage of the Allied liberation of Bergen-Belsen, Dachau, and Buchenwald horrified viewers across the world. The images of human devastation at Nazi concentration camps crystallized reigning negative opinions of Germany. But one unseen film featuring Belsen boasted a surprising adviser: the King of Horror himself, Alfred Hitchcock.

Made in 1945, Memory of the Camps intended to shock German viewers into recognizing their country’s crimes. Hitchcock –who released the Allied propaganda film Bon Voyage a year earlier—consulted on the editing of the six-reel film, but was so disturbed by what he saw that he took a leave of absence from the studio. As the war drew to a close, the Allies felt that its sensitive content would disturb the audience more than it educated them, and chose to shelve the project. After an American discovered the reels decades later, a poor quality version aired in the 1980s, but the final reel was missing.

Now the film has been restored and will be released in its intended form for the first time. We’ll never know exactly how much of Hitchcock’s vision went into the film, but we imagine that his concept of “horror” was forever altered.

https://www.jta.org/jewniverse/2014/alfred-hitchcock-presents-bergen-belsen#:~:text=The%20images%20of%20human%20devastation%20at%20Nazi%20concentration,shock%20German%20viewers%20into%20recognizing%20their%20country%E2%80%99s%20crimes

Some very telling comments:

F3080 was the name British Intelligence gave to a project to compile a documentary film on German atrocities.

The project originated in February 1945 in the Psychological Warfare Division of SHAEF (Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force). Hitchcock was recorded expressing his primary concern that “we should try to prevent people thinking that any of this was faked.”]

Its heartbreaking how recent this was. Obviously some survivors are still alive- sad to know people alive went through this and lost loved ones in the Holocaust. Eventually there won't be any survivors living and living history to this horror will be gone but they won't be forgotten

It's still so hard to wrap my head around the fact that these atrocities actually happened.😭 How on Earth could a human being treat another human being this way? It's absolutely unimaginable.😭

I was 9 when we had to watch this as a holocaust memorial. I made it about halfway then just looked down to my feet.

I just turned 64 and I've seen more documentation of the HOLOCAUST than I can remember. And I will NEVER forget. Everyone should do likewise. ISRAEL TODAY, ISRAEL TOMORROW, ISRAEL FOREVER !

Imagine that...
Keywords
propagandaashkenaziholocaustconcentration campsbuchenwalddachaualfred hitchcockbergen-belsenshaef
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