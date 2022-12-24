Magistrate removed after bringing Nuremberg Code case against UK government (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel David Kurten at:-

https://youtu.be/uTc-_L9A7sw



23 Dec 2022Kaira McCallum was removed from the magistrates' bench after 20 years of exemplary service after submitting a case to the International Criminal Court of genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code against certain members of the UK government and its advisors.





https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/mag...



