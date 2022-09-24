Common terms every gardener should know: damping off

Damping off is caused by a fungus or mold that thrive in cool, wet conditions and is common in young seedlings. It can cause roots to rot, and can affect a wide variety of vegetables and flowers.

Some tips to prevent this from happening:

-Sterilize all used pots

-Use new potting mix and don’t reuse old mix or garden soil/compost

-Make sure you are working with clean tools

-Use pots with good drainage so your soil remains moist and not too wet

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