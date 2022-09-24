Common terms every gardener should know: damping off

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Damping off is caused by a fungus or mold that thrive in cool, wet conditions and is common in young seedlings. It can cause roots to rot, and can affect a wide variety of vegetables and flowers.
Some tips to prevent this from happening:
-Sterilize all used pots
-Use new potting mix and don’t reuse old mix or garden soil/compost
-Make sure you are working with clean tools
-Use pots with good drainage so your soil remains moist and not too wet
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