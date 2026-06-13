Bass Has To Defend L.A. Against Her Own Brother

Even members of Mayor Karen Bass’ family think she sucks.

Her own brother Kenneth is suing the city after his Malibu home burned down in the Palisades Fire.

Class action lawsuits are very effective.

This lawsuit has the potential to cut through all the political bullsh!t.

Government incompetence eventually becomes too much for your friends and family.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (12 June 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6398290022112