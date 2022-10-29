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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 28, 2022
There are only 12 days left of diesel fuel to meet current demand. What happens when the diesel fuel supply runs out?
Interview with the most based congressman in DC – Rep Paul Gosar (AZ)
Mr. Noots talks about his new Colla Genius extract drink.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qcidf-12-days-of-diesel-supply-left-interview-with-rep-paul-gosar-az.html