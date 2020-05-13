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URGENT! Full Disclosure from 'INSIDE’ - Dr A Buttar.
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84 views • May 13, 2020
Dr. Buttar discloses the FACTS behind recent House Resolution 6666 for 'contact tracers". Ventura County California is the first location to 'test' this NEW program to test for COVID-19. Dr. Buttar says tests have shown "false positives" for anyone having a flew shot.
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