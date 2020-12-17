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CHP Talks: Dr. Ann E. Gillies Exposes the Myths About Bill C-6
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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21 views • December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020: Dr. Ann Gillies speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about the dangerous myths surrounding sexual identity and gender expression, and the counselling of those who are seeking to reduce in themselves the actions and feelings of unwanted same-sex attraction. With 25 years of counselling experience, Dr. Gillies brings a fresh professional perspective to this emotionally-charged topic. On Bill C-6, now before Parliament, Dr. Gillies sees enormous dangers of it criminalizing normal parental care and concern and making it impossible for those caught in a lifestyle they no longer are comfortable in, to seek and find the help they need. Dr. Gillies is the author of several books and the founder of an organization called Restoring the Mosaic. https://www.restoringthemosaic.ca/

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Keywords
parliamentsenatecanadachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorsexualitycounsellingottawapeter vogelconversion therapydr ann gilliesdr gilliesrestoring the mosaicbill c6same-sex attractionlgbtq agenda
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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