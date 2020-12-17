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CHP Talks: Dr. Ann E. Gillies Exposes the Myths About Bill C-6
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21 views • December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020: Dr. Ann Gillies speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about the dangerous myths surrounding sexual identity and gender expression, and the counselling of those who are seeking to reduce in themselves the actions and feelings of unwanted same-sex attraction. With 25 years of counselling experience, Dr. Gillies brings a fresh professional perspective to this emotionally-charged topic. On Bill C-6, now before Parliament, Dr. Gillies sees enormous dangers of it criminalizing normal parental care and concern and making it impossible for those caught in a lifestyle they no longer are comfortable in, to seek and find the help they need. Dr. Gillies is the author of several books and the founder of an organization called Restoring the Mosaic. https://www.restoringthemosaic.ca/
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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