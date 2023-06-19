Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 3 - Daniel 8 (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)

Steve and Johnny examine Daniel 8 about the ram, the goat, and the self-exalting horn who attacks God’s sanctuary. For how long? “Until 2300 days, then shall the sanctuary be cleansed.” Daniel 8:14. Discover prophetic facts few today understand.
