Maricopa County Yesterday: "We're Not Gonna Have Election Results On Election Night... The Problem Is That People Out on Social Media Will Take The Fact That We Don't Have Final Results On Election
Puretrauma357
Published 21 days ago

Maricopa County Yesterday:

"We're Not Gonna Have Election Results On Election Night... The Problem Is That People Out on Social Media Will Take The Fact That We Don't Have Final Results On Election Day Or Early The Next Day As Proof Of Fraud Or Allowing That People Can Start Rigging The Election..."

