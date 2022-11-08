Maricopa County Yesterday:
"We're Not Gonna Have Election Results On Election Night... The Problem Is That People Out on Social Media Will Take The Fact That We Don't Have Final Results On Election Day Or Early The Next Day As Proof Of Fraud Or Allowing That People Can Start Rigging The Election..."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.