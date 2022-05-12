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Assault on Truth in Journalism: One America News under attack from radical left media
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61 views • May 12, 2022
One America News has a long history of exposing fake news and promoting excellence in journalism. Pearson Sharp sat down with OAN founder and CEO, Robert Herring to talk about what's next for America's last source for credible news.
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