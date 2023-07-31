CAUGHT AGAIN! - More Fake Climate Data! - Temperature Data Manipulated To Push Climate HOAX!

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/ BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/

GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest faked climate data used in order to push the climate change hoax. We've previously reported on the fact that weather data is being manipulated by measuring temperatures from ground level rather than 2 meters up which is the metric used basically everywhere in the world. Now the government has been caught measuring water temperatures in a largely enclosed bay where cold water doesn't easily flow. This makes it appear as though the temperatures are nearing 100F for a short period of time. This lead to the media declaring "world record temperatures off the coast of Florida." Meanwhile, no other temperature readers on buoys gave temperatures anywhere close to this one example. This latest fakery comes just weeks after countless climatologists blew the whistle and claimed they've been forced against their will to claim temperatures have been climbing for 15 years when indeed they have not been. The last hottest year on record was 1998. Add in the climategate emails from years ago and it's pretty clear. This is a hoax and it's meant to force us into 15 Minute Cities with destructive climate restrictions.





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





Our Patriot Pride Month sale is now LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF the hottest items during our biggest sale of the year!

Save 50% on Brain Force Plus to supercharge your state of mind and experience our powerful nootropic that delivers the mental edge you’ve been looking for!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today to taste & experience the upgraded version of our famous formula to rediscover primal nutrition that’s missing from our modern diet!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Save 40% on Ultimate Fish Oil today and improve your supplement routine & experience the world-renowned powerhouse formula!

Our hottest new item Prebiotic Fiber is now HALF OFF! See for yourself why this jam-packed nutrient-dense formula is flying off our shelves!

Conquer life with an optimal immune system and order our Immune Support that is now 50% OFF! Boost your system naturally with ultra-high quality ingredients selected for their nature-based benefits!





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media



