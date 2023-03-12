Create New Account
THE WHO MUST BE CLOSED DOWN AS ITS A BIO-TERRORIST GROUP HOLDING THE WORLD TO RANSOM!
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 20 hours ago

AFRICA AND ESPECIALLY ETHIOPIA KNOW TEDROS IS A CROOK AND A FAKE DOCTOR PAID OFF BY EUGENICIST BILL GATES GAVI AND CO - DE-POPULATION IS THERE GAME AS THE AFRICANS INDIANS AND MANY MORE KNOW THEY COME WITH GIFTS AND LIES THEN GENOCIDE THERE POPULATIONS IN THE NAME OF VACCINES OR WELL SHOTS WHEN ITS ALL POISON JUST AS IN THE SECRET COVENANT OF THE JESUET / FREEMASONS TAKE POISON AND THEN MORE POISON! - THEY ALL SHOULD SWING FOR CRIMES AGAINST GOD AND HUMANITY.

lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god

