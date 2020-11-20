© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Warp Speed Reveals COVID Vaccine Distribution Plan
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • November 20, 2020
While the nation continues to be fixated on the aftermath of the U.S. Presidential elections, the news of which is dominating BOTH the Corporate Pharma-funded media, and the Alternative media, a far more significant public briefing occurred in Washington D.C. yesterday that seems to have “slipped through the cracks” of media coverage.
And perhaps this was intentional.
This briefing concerned Operation Warp Speed, and the presenters were Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II, and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor for Operation Warp Speed.
To learn more about Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who has a history working with Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, the director of the CDC, and others, see:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/trump-mobilizes-military-to-deliver-coronavirus-vaccine-appoints-another-bill-gates-funded-big-pharma-exec-as-chief-military-advisor/
And perhaps this was intentional.
This briefing concerned Operation Warp Speed, and the presenters were Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II, and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor for Operation Warp Speed.
To learn more about Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who has a history working with Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, the director of the CDC, and others, see:
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/trump-mobilizes-military-to-deliver-coronavirus-vaccine-appoints-another-bill-gates-funded-big-pharma-exec-as-chief-military-advisor/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.