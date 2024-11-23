BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Keep your enemies ever close to you ~ sun zhu: art of war ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
91 views • 5 months ago

In today's Discussion we will be talking about the rockem sockem robot strategy of keeping the government's feet to the fire, and thus making them face the facts. We will also be talking about how the nurses and doctors prove themselves to be hypocritical when you corner them with the facts that people that are unvaccinated are more healthier than those that take vaccines. In addition, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, episode 399 Face the Facts.


References:

- The highwire episode 399 Face the Facts

  https://rumble.com/v5rpkoe-episode-399-face-the-facts.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v5rv782-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-9-live-watch-party-final-episode.html

- TTAV presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Covid 19 the great Reset by Klaus Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- Unvaxxed III

  https://rumble.com/v5auxyj-vaxxed-iii-authorized-to-kill-the-film-they-dont-want-you-to-see.html

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- vax-unvax Let the science speak by Robert_F_Kennedy

  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-rfk-jr-brian-hooker/

- Covidland

  https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND

- Plandemic

  https://rumble.com/vw38ps-plandemic-2-indoctornation-documentary-covid-19.html

- Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed: “Children Who Are Unvaccinated Are Extremely Healthy”

  https://rumble.com/vdc3t1-vaxxed-vs-unvaxxed-children-who-are-unvaccinated-are-extremely-healthy.html

- Plandemic: The Musical

  https://rumble.com/v5i7te5-plandemic-the-musical.html

- Project Mockingbird

  + https://allthatsinteresting.com/operation-mockingbird

  + https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/sites/default/files/pdf_documents/library/document/0180/75573204.pdf

- Church Committee

  https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB522-Church-Committee-Faced-White-House-Attempts-to-Curb-CIA-Probe/

Keywords
vaccinescensorshipmaskmindpropagandacontrolfactsilluminatisocialmandatesoftheunvaccinatedgreatdistancevaccinatedfunctionreset19facecovidgainplandemiccovidland
