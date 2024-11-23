Keep your enemies ever close to you ~ sun zhu: art of war ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's Discussion we will be talking about the rockem sockem robot strategy of keeping the government's feet to the fire, and thus making them face the facts. We will also be talking about how the nurses and doctors prove themselves to be hypocritical when you corner them with the facts that people that are unvaccinated are more healthier than those that take vaccines. In addition, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, episode 399 Face the Facts.
References:
- The highwire episode 399 Face the Facts
https://rumble.com/v5rpkoe-episode-399-face-the-facts.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v5rv782-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-9-live-watch-party-final-episode.html
- TTAV presents Remady
https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192
- Covid 19 the great Reset by Klaus Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- Unvaxxed III
https://rumble.com/v5auxyj-vaxxed-iii-authorized-to-kill-the-film-they-dont-want-you-to-see.html
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- vax-unvax Let the science speak by Robert_F_Kennedy
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-rfk-jr-brian-hooker/
- Covidland
https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND
- Plandemic
https://rumble.com/vw38ps-plandemic-2-indoctornation-documentary-covid-19.html
- Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed: “Children Who Are Unvaccinated Are Extremely Healthy”
https://rumble.com/vdc3t1-vaxxed-vs-unvaxxed-children-who-are-unvaccinated-are-extremely-healthy.html
- Plandemic: The Musical
https://rumble.com/v5i7te5-plandemic-the-musical.html
- Project Mockingbird
+ https://allthatsinteresting.com/operation-mockingbird
+ https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/sites/default/files/pdf_documents/library/document/0180/75573204.pdf
- Church Committee
https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB522-Church-Committee-Faced-White-House-Attempts-to-Curb-CIA-Probe/