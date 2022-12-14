Create New Account
RAW & REEL: The Gibson Girls & The Chicks: When Social Justice is Unjust
Published Yesterday |
Join Resistance Chicks and real life sisters Tania Joy Gibson and Tara Harris as we dig deep into the tough subjects the Church wants to hide away from like social justice, pornography, dangerous gender theory and much more! Come join us for an episode that will encourage you in your faith and inspire you to go into all the world and preach the Gospel as we get RAW AND REEL with the Gibson Girls! Follow Tania Joy on Rumble here: rumble.com/c/BeautyforAshes Read More:


https://www.resistancechicks.com/raw-reel-with-the-gibson-girls-when-social-justice-is-unjust/

Keywords
blmsocial justicesisterscritical race theorygender ideologytania joythe gibson girlsthe tania joy showporn harmsbiblical justice

