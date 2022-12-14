RAW & REEL: The Gibson Girls & The Chicks: When Social Justice is Unjust

Join Resistance Chicks and real life sisters Tania Joy Gibson and Tara Harris as we dig deep into the tough subjects the Church wants to hide away from like social justice, pornography, dangerous gender theory and much more! Come join us for an episode that will encourage you in your faith and inspire you to go into all the world and preach the Gospel as we get RAW AND REEL with the Gibson Girls! Follow Tania Joy on Rumble here: rumble.com/c/BeautyforAshes Read More:



https://www.resistancechicks.com/raw-reel-with-the-gibson-girls-when-social-justice-is-unjust/

NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!

Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV