Austin refuses to say how serious his condition was or why he was unable to perform his duties

NBC FAKE NEWS: "Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since New Year's Day," but the Biden admin didn't disclose it until tonight — and "refuses to say how serious his condition was or why he was not able to perform his duties"





Kevin Baron comments:

"This is jaw dropping news. I've covered the Pentagon since around the Thomas Jefferson administration and I've NEVER heard of a top Pentagon leader disappearing like this into a hospital for an entire week without disclosing it to the public."