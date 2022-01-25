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I am feeling better (YouTube Censored)
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35 views • January 25, 2022
I wanted to update my friends as to my health and recovery. I showed the benefits of colloidal silver, and how to make it yourself. I also showed how that Geri got ivermectin from a local pharmacy and physician.
YouTube took it down, as they say it violated Community Rules!
YouTube took it down, as they say it violated Community Rules!
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