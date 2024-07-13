Musk says EU offered him ‘illegal’ deal as bloc targets social network X

RT’s Caleb Maupin reports.

EU offered X secret censorship deal – Musk

➡️X (formerly Twitter) is facing persecution by the European Union because it rejected Brussels’ demand to secretly censor opinions on the platform, its owner Elon Musk has revealed.

➡️The EU announced on Friday that it considered X in violation of its Digital Services Act (DSA) (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digital_Services_Act) and intended to levy massive fines against the company unless it changed its practices.

“The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us,” Musk wrote in response “The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not.”

“We look forward to a very public battle in court, so that the people of Europe can know the truth,” he added.

➡️When Musk announced “the bird is freed,”one of the responses came from Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for Internal Market.

“In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules,”Breton said, with a reference to the DSA.