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The Water Crisis Nobody's Talking About
Think About It
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This video script exposes the accelerating convergence of global technological tyranny, resource depletion, and prophetic decline. It challenges the viewer to look past the digital illusions of the modern age and recognize their desperate need for the only true Savior, Jesus Christ, before time runs out.


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


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OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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gospeljesus christsalvationtruthspiritual warfareend timesapocalypserevelationsilicon valleysurveillance stateredemptioneschatologybiblical prophecychristian nationalismresource depletiontechnological tyrannydigital serfdom
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy