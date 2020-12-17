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[VOSTFR] L'activiste Brandy Vaughan retrouvée morte à son domicile
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21 views • December 17, 2020
Le 8 décembre 2020, Brandy Vaughan, l'activiste anti-vaccins, a été retrouvée morte chez elle par son fils de neuf ans. Peu avant son décès, elle avait publié sur son compte Facebook un message où elle expliquait qu'elle était en très bonne santé, et qu'elle n'était pas suicidaire.
Une enquête a été ouverte pour déterminer les raisons exactes de son décès :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/police-launch-investigation-death-brandy-vaughn/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=7ef25752-d4e8-46ed-b0ca-842dc57a8e61
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https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Une enquête a été ouverte pour déterminer les raisons exactes de son décès :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/police-launch-investigation-death-brandy-vaughn/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=7ef25752-d4e8-46ed-b0ca-842dc57a8e61
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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