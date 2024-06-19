Brian Has a Visit with Natasha Owens

About Natasha Owens





“There’s something intrinsic about humanity and a survival instinct. Most of us will do whatever we can to keep our head above water, to take one more breath in and out…to keep breathing and keep our heart beating.





But God’s intent for His children, His creation, wasn’t limited to survival. He intends for us to thrive. “I have come that you may have life to the full.” (John 10:10).





For Natasha Owens that verse isn’t merely a comfort or a pick-me-up… It’s a decree. A mantra for life…and it is the very thing that has turned her darkest days into a light that is too bright not to share.





“Life is hard and heartache, tragedy and loss aren’t selective or rare. But for many people, as soon as they make it through the given crisis, they stop there. They stagnate,” she says, reflecting on her own season of loss and the dark days when all she could do was breathe in and out.





A few years ago, Natasha’s father, 58 at the time, was doing a simple task he’d done hundreds of times before. There was no drama. There was no build up. There was no warning. While cleaning his guns one day, one misfired, placing a bullet in his chest. He died soon thereafter.





“After the shock wore off, the depression set in,” she shares. “For some reason, our pastor came to me and said he thought I should be the music minister at the church.”





Even now, the memory of that conversation stirs a small laugh of disbelief.





“I couldn’t even get out of bed every day,” she says. “How could I get up and motivate anyone else?”





After a lot of time in prayer, alongside her husband, Natasha accepted the position. Soon, the music, the mission and the ministry captivated her heart. It stole away the listlessness and confusion and hopelessness. Week after week, as she poured herself into the music of the church, thereby pouring herself into the lives of all who comprised that church body, the Holy Spirit poured into her a peace, a reassurance and a drive to take this opportunity even further than she could have imagined.





full bio at https://natashaowensmusic.com/pages/natasha-s-story









Recent Music Videos:





The Chosen One: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9L5K04VgkI

Trump Won: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkA2_nijiyE

2nd Protects the First: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhfRhCxC2cA

Party People: https://youtu.be/AR9q4DcuE2M?si=7fG5TVhxvf1o39xd

America First: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNY6szBgfDM





For more info, visit http://natashaowensmusic.com/.