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Climate Change & Extinction Rebellion - The Facts
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18 views • November 17, 2019
Controlled opposition groups like Extinction Rebellion are made up of what the global elites call "useful idiots", who have succumbed to the dynamic of fear being created by the think tanks, steering committees and their social engineers who conjured up one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated on mankind. These useful idiots - in their own ignorance - are pushing the very agenda that the globalists - and the governments they control - have wanted to push on the western nations all along; de-industrialization and imposition of global carbon taxes.
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