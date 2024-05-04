Create New Account
369) ANTIGAS HUMANIDADES E O "BICHO" (La Quinta Columna)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
54 Subscribers
33 views
Published Yesterday

Fonte — Canal La Quinta Columna; Maio 01, 2024.

LA ZONA PROHIBIDA - PROGRAMA 584: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PANTALLA-ZONA-PROHIBIDA:f


Salvador Freixedo (padre jesuíta, investigador de temas paranormais): https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvador_Freixedo


Listas de vídeos:

  • "Bichos" do Mal: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d570b7c8-c95e-4d0a-ba0b-a2f44aedb184?index=1

  • Sabrina D. Wallace (crescida dentro do mundo secreto do Complexo Industrial Militar): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7ac28e41-4280-4cb4-a2d4-7885667b0429?index=1

  • Aumentação Humana – Human enhancement: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9885cd73-ccaf-45ea-b4a1-e6ffd0f9d695?index=1

  • Eugenia: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/56c17cb5-30fa-43e9-8ac7-ae9962b9eeff?index=1

  • Biologia Sintética: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6451060f-56d8-4f1a-8a39-4de50e16f917?index=1

  • A ORIGEM DO HOMEM: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/7ac28e41-4280-4cb4-a2d4-7885667b0429?index=1


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

Keywords
almaespiritualhumanidademalla quinta columnaantigabichosalvador freixedo

