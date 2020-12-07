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Sunday Special Report: Do NOT Listen to Media About Electoral Dates - Dr. Richard Proctor 12/06/20
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689 views • December 07, 2020
HAGMANN REPORT SUNDAY SPECIAL: Do NOT listen to the MSM when they claim "it's over" as the Electoral "safe harbor" deadline approaches. The ONLY date "set in stone" is January 20, 2021 - inauguration day. Dr. Richard Proctor joins Doug to discuss.
For show notes and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com/videos
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For show notes and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com/videos
The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield - www.EMPshield.com/hagmann
Use Promo Code HAGMANN for $50 OFF!
IMPORTANT LINKS:
DONATE: (www.HagmannReport.com/donate)
HAGMANN COFFEE: (www.HagmannStore.com)
The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.
Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7 PM ET.
ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST
iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)
Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/376mkckQHCPYTJssQN794g)
iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)
Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)
FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:
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