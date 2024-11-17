© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In a report revealed by Israeli Channel 13, documents exposed how extremist minister of of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, controls PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Does this look normal? What would be the reason behind such blackmail?
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/