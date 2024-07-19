A Week To Remember, "The Tipping Point" on Revolution Radio | JMC In The News 7/15/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join John Michael Chambers as he appears on Scott McKay's Tipping Point Radio show, Patriot Streetfighter, to discuss the recent shocking events surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
Delve into the details of the incident, the implications for national security, and the broader political landscape. Tune in to hear their insights and analysis on this critical and timely topic.
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin
https://www.thejennifermac.com/
To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/