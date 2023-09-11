Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DTR S6: The Expanding Earth Event
channel image
Deep Thoughts Radio
29 Subscribers
80 views
Published 18 hours ago

Once upon a time, the oceans were not level. The day they decided to even their pools, the world experienced a flood it couldn't conceive. This episode begs the question, was Man present when this happened? Is there evidence that man was building structures below sea level? What would that mean to our fake history? Enjoy.

Keywords
historyfloodingexpandingearth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket