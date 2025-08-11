Messiah the Angel of YHWH By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
17th of Av, 5725
August 11, 2025
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel. I have been saying for some time that the Messiah is the Angel of YHWH and I preexisted! (Check out my previous video: Mashiach Preexisted, link below).
So, let's go and see who the Bible Code says is the Angel of Hashem who, created before the cosmos and now born in these "last Day" to the family of king David for the salvation and judgement of mankind!
This video is called Messiah the Angel of Hashem, the Angel with God's Name.
Enjoy,
Shiloh - Zemah ben Yishai "Sammy"
Messiah Preexisted
