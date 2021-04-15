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2021-04-15 Ron Paul Liberty Report - Climate Emergency Propaganda at 25mins - Biden Declares 'National Emergency' - Blindsides Russia With Sanctions, Economic Warfare
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40 views • April 19, 2021
"Climate Emergency" propaganda start discussed at 25mins +
Just two days after speaking with Russian President Putin by phone, and suggesting a summit, President Biden has hit Russia with another round of sanctions - including an attack on the Russian currency. The reasons given for this "national emergency" include the seven year old return of Crimea to Russian control and the still-unproven allegations of Russian election meddling, hacking, and placing bounties on US soldiers' heads in Afghanistan.
Just two days after speaking with Russian President Putin by phone, and suggesting a summit, President Biden has hit Russia with another round of sanctions - including an attack on the Russian currency. The reasons given for this "national emergency" include the seven year old return of Crimea to Russian control and the still-unproven allegations of Russian election meddling, hacking, and placing bounties on US soldiers' heads in Afghanistan.
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