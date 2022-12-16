We are Not Subject to a Spirit of Fear | John Dyslin on Spiritual Encounters (11/24/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks on the Spiritual Encounters program with host Caspar McCloud and co-host Kate Shemirani. John reminds Christians of an essential truth for fighting the enemy in this day: Fear does not reign supreme! Jesus is on His throne, empowering Christians to stand boldly in the face of evil.





Watch the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/adf131ab-74a8-48fe-838b-a0807cd5893f







John's website: https://johndyslin.com/





Spiritual Encounters: https://rumble.com/c/SpiritualEncounters