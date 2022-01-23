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UTOPIA or DYSTOPIA?!
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91 views • January 23, 2022
WHF Entertainment, January 22, 2022
Join me on my journey of learning about the Mouse Utopia Experiment, also known as “Universe 25”. A fascinating behavioural study on what would happen if rats were given everything they’d ever want and need, a utopia some might call it. Will this attempt to create a utopia be achieved? And what lessons can we learn from it?
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https://bit.ly/3tKA5Sx
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#experiment #learning #science
Join me on my journey of learning about the Mouse Utopia Experiment, also known as “Universe 25”. A fascinating behavioural study on what would happen if rats were given everything they’d ever want and need, a utopia some might call it. Will this attempt to create a utopia be achieved? And what lessons can we learn from it?
► Link to article / source
https://bit.ly/3tKA5Sx
► Support on Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/whatsherface
► WHF Merch now Available!
https://www.redbubble.com/people/Wher/shop
► Subscribe and follow on social media!
YouTube: https://bit.ly/37vqPVn
New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/real_whatsherface/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
#experiment #learning #science
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