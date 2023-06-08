WHY AUSTRALIANS SHOULD VOTE A BIG NO IN THE UPCOMING REFERENDUM.

Source; TimsTruthhttps://rumble.com/v2rsdq6-hijacked-you-have-now-been-warned.html
The Australian Government, like many around the world, secretly changed to a corporation in the 1970's operating outside of the constitution. This video explains the link with the upcoming referendum. Vote NO.
