Pandemic pushes homelessness in New York City to record levels, more than 20,000 singles in shelters

#NYC #NewYork #Cuomo #Deblasio #Homeless #Pandemic #Epidemic



The numbers of homelessness on the streets of New York City has risen to record levels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with more than 20,000 single adults spending each night in shelters.



Homelessness in the city has reached levels not seen since the Great Depression with more than 57,000 homeless people as of October. An all-time record of 20,210 single adults, the highest than at any other time in the history, slept in shelters; with 15,369 single men and a near record of 4,841 single women.



Research shows that the primary cause of homelessness, particularly among families, is lack of affordable housing. But the pandemic has seen those numbers rise - despite a moratorium on rental evictions - as tens of thousands lost their jobs amid lockdowns and restrictions on businesses.



Reports of domestic abuse have also soared which may also lead to more people seeking refuge in shelters.



The New York City Department of Social Services added that many prisoners were released early due to the pandemic, and placed into emergency housing.



And with the eviction moratorium ending in January, and the enhanced unemployment benefits many have relied on since March ending on December 26, it's likely the numbers of homeless will continue to soar.



They stay wherever they can find space. In the abandoned doorways of shops that have closed down, on subway platforms or even slumped on uncomfortable staircases.



On Friday night, dozens of homeless were spotted in and around the city's Penn Station. In any normal year, the station would be thronging with commuters going to and from their city jobs or with partygoers coming into the city for a night on the town.



The high numbers do not include those sleeping on the streets or in private shelters.



The coronavirus has affected New York's homeless population more than other demographics with the Campaign 4 NY/NY Housing estimating the mortality rate to be 78% higher than the citywide average between May and August of this year.



'If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is that housing is health care. Our homeless neighbors need the safety and stability of a home,' said Giselle Routhier, policy director of Coalition for the Homeless to CBS News.



'Drivers of homelessness like these are preventable — and we remain committed to doing everything we can to prevent homelessness where possible and to connect the New Yorkers who come to us with the permanent housing that will help them find stability for the long-term,' a DSS spokesperson said. The department helps to rehouse at-risk families and provides assistance for those facing evictions.



The CDC says the homeless population are 'particularly vulnerable' as a group with clear links between the rise of COVID-19 and the increase in the numbers of emergency shelters being used.