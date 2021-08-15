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Dr Vladimer Zelenko Exposes Global Genocidal Plandemic By Jabocide!!
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312 views • August 15, 2021
Again we recieve great information on the Stew Peters broadcast.
Here the Dr. who came up with the life saving protocol for the effects of the jab Dr Vladimer Zelenko explains the effects and results of the protocol.
Here the Dr. who came up with the life saving protocol for the effects of the jab Dr Vladimer Zelenko explains the effects and results of the protocol.
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