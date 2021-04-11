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Fatal Knife Attack with Multiple Victims Caught On Camera
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74 views • April 11, 2021
Fatal Knife Attack with Multiple Victims Caught On Camera. Victims just stand around and let themselves be stabbed to death like sleep walking zombies. One victim puts up weak attempt at defense. You have to ask yourself why they didn't just run away?
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