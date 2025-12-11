BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - December 11 2025 6AM GMT
77 views • 1 day ago

December 11, 2025

rt.com


The Venezuelan interior minister condemns the US seizure of its tanker after the US president lays claim to the oil it was carrying. For the first time, Denmark mentions US as potential security threat, with national military intelligence no longer excluding the use of military force even against allies. That's as tensions are escalating between Europe and US amid their different visions of the future of the Ukraine conflict. The United Nations strongly condemns Israel’s forced entry into an UNRWA compound in Jerusalem. The head of the agency tells us its not the first time staff have been targeted there.



