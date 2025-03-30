Italian PM Meloni warns of the “ongoing process of Islamization in Europe” calling it fundamentally incompatible with the values of Western civilization

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni warns of the “ongoing process of Islamization in Europe,” calling it fundamentally incompatible with the values of Western civilization.

She says many Islamic cultural centers in Italy are funded by Saudi Arabia—a country that enforces Sharia law, including stoning for adultery and the death penalty for apostasy and homosexuality.

“This isn’t about generalizing Islam,” Meloni clarifies. “It’s about confronting a cultural shift that is miles away from our civilizational values.”