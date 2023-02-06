HUGE! Bioweapon Injection Prosecutions to Begin in Switzerland & Possibly Thailand!

(Feb 5, 2023) Attorney Todd Callender and Dr. Lee Vliet join SGT Report to share some BREAKING NEWS.
Todd Callender: "Pascal Najadi in Switzerland was able to get and convince the Swiss attorney general of the nation to prosecute the Swiss President and the Minister of Health for abuse of process... This is the first criminal complaint anywhere on the planet that has legs."
Full SGT Report: https://rumble.com/v28d4qm-breaking-vax-covid-prosecutions-to-begin-in-switzerland-and-possibly-thaila.html
