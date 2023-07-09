Create New Account
Miles Guo vs. UBS case will be tried in the High Court of London after almost 8 years of Miles' fight because the US court denied trial based on "foreign inconvenience"
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2llo2zc13a

2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact

Miles Guo vs. UBS case will be tried in the High Court of London after almost 8 years of Miles' fight because the US court denied trial based on "foreign inconvenience."

經過近8年的鬥爭，郭先生訴瑞銀案將在倫敦高等法院審理，因為美國法院以“外國不便”為由拒絕審理。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@theeman0924 @ryanmatta

@mosenglish @moschinese



