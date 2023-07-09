https://gettr.com/post/p2llo2zc13a
2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact
Miles Guo vs. UBS case will be tried in the High Court of London after almost 8 years of Miles' fight because the US court denied trial based on "foreign inconvenience."
經過近8年的鬥爭，郭先生訴瑞銀案將在倫敦高等法院審理，因為美國法院以“外國不便”為由拒絕審理。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@mosenglish @moschinese
